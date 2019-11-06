Former F.C. City Attorney, Terry O’Grady, Dies

TERRY O’GRADY

Paul Terrence “Terry” O’Grady, age 81, formerly of Falls Church, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. He was at Loudoun Hospital in Leesburg surrounded by his family when he died. Terry is survived by his beloved wife Catherine Harte O’Grady; their four children and their spouses: Maura Santoli and her husband Frank, Terrence O’Grady and his wife Marie, Catherine O’Grady and her husband Kurt Merkle and Kerry O’Grady and her husband Jim Henon, sisters Patricia Dennis and Jeanne Scollin, and nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Fr. Joseph O’Grady.

Terry was born in Lynn, Massachusetts on June 7, 1938 to the late Joseph and Anne O’Grady. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Lynn (1955) Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont (1959). Law was Terry’s passion — he received his JD from Boston College of Law in 1962. He was admitted to both the Virginia and Washington, D.C. bars. He started his career with the Justice Department — and then served as City Attorney for Falls Church. The bulk of his career was in private practice in Falls Church where he was committed to helping his clients navigate legal matters with ease. Terry was a photographer, avid reader and keeper of family history. He was known for his curiosity and interest in practically anything and anyone who crossed his path. He always enjoyed connecting with people one on one — from his neighbors to clients to his many friends — he shared a laugh and a bit of himself. Though Terry accomplished much professionally — nothing gave him greater pleasure than family, especially those who call him Grampy. If you ran into him he’d always have a story about one of his beloved grandchildren — Grace, Patrick, Tim, Liam, Steffen, Lewis, Daniel, Kaela and Emma. From their accomplishments in the classroom to sailing to Boy Scouts to swimming and their day to day lives. He’d make sure you saw a recent photo on his phone and heard the story behind it.

Also on his phone were pictures of his best date — his wife of 57 years, Cathy. They were an inseparable pair who shared a love of family, inside jokes as well as summer trips to Maine and fall trips to her home state Vermont to celebrate their marriage in the state where it began.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church (905 Park Ave. Falls Church). Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Franciscan Friars of the Atonement www.atonementfriars.org. Condolences and fond memories may be made at murphyfuneralhomes.com.

