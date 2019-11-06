Medical Gala Honors Local Child Advocates

The Medical Care for Children Partnership Foundation’s Annual Gala will take place on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Country Club of Fairfax (5110 Ox Rd., Fairfax) where the event will celebrate and award community champions of children’s health.

Local gala honorees include Jane K. Thatcher, Social Worker, Annandale Terrace Elementary; Maria Demarest, Parent Liaison, Bailey’s Elementary School for the Arts and Sciences. Other gala honorees are Chairman Sharon Bulova, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and Dr. David Treff, DDS, Pediatric Dentistry of Burke.

Hosted by Medical Care’s Larry Michael (voice of the Washington Redskins) and Jennifer Siciliano (chief external affairs and communications officer for Inova).

To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/mccp-annual-gala-celebrating-community-champions-of-childrens-health-tickets-75297810779.

