Back-to-Back Losses for Mustangs Set Up Crucial Season Finale

MASON’S ONE-POINT LOSS to Skyline High School on Oct. 25 makes its final game against Brentsville District High School a must-win for ideal playoff seeding. (Photo: Carol Sly)

George Mason High School Football fell to 4-5 after losing to William Monroe High School 28-7 last Friday.

The Mustangs struggled early on both sides of the ball, allowing three first-half touchdowns and were down 21-0 at the end of the half. Despite this, head coach Adam Amerine did not treat halftime any differently. He just hopes his team learned that everyone needs to be playing at the same level of intensity at this point in the season.

“As always, we stress 48 minutes of football regardless of what the scoreboard says. We preach a stop and a score in all games to start the second half so we had a good mindset to start the half,” Amerine said.

Though the offense failed to get going for most of the second half, the defense was able to hold strong until early in the fourth quarter.

William Monroe scored their fourth touchdown of the night with 9:55 left in the game, however, the Mustangs never gave up.

With 2:11 left, sophomore two-way player George Papadopoulos ran the ball in from four yards out for Mason’s lone score of the night. This was one of just two rushing attempts for one of the Mustangs’ most consistent players this season. Senior kicker Tucker Gaskins converted the extra point for the last point of the game.

Once again injuries impacted the Mustangs this week.

“We still have some kids in new positions learning on the fly so it’s nice to see them excel,” Amerine added. “[Junior lineman] Ethan Titus and [senior lineman] Eli Wisemiller stepped in at center after [junior offensive lineman] Chris Lockhart went down in practice on Wednesday and played very well with limited practice time.”

The performance of several players stood out to Amerine, including Papadopoulos’ play at safety where he accumulated 16 tackles on defense. In addition to their contributions on offense, Wisemiller added two tackles and a tackle for a loss and Titus added a tackle. Sophomore linebacker Joshua Stillwagoner and junior outside linebacker Nathaniel Jaramillo also impressed, each adding eight tackles of their own.

Heading into the final week of the regular season Amerine noted, “It’s senior week and we still have a lot to play for as far as playoff seedings go. We want to send our seniors out on a high note so we need to cherish all our opportunities this week.”

He also added, “Anytime we play at home it’s great and to end the season against a very good Brentsville team on Senior Night is going to provide a fun atmosphere for our kids.”

Mason concludes their regular season at 7 p.m. tomorrow night at home against Brentsville District High School.

