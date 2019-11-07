F.C. Ed. Foundation Kickstarts Holiday Pie Sale

The annual holiday pie sale to benefit Falls Church Education Foundation programs is now open for orders.

The programs benefiting include the “No Holidays for Hunger” fund that helps provide meals to Falls Church City Public School families in need. Pies are from “Mom’s Apple Pie Company” and ordering is open through Nov. 15. Those purchasing pies should plan to pick up their treats on Monday, Nov. 25 in the Mustang Cafe (7124 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) from 2:30 – 7 p.m.

To place an order, visit cedf.networkforgood.com/events/16177-no-holidays-for-hunger-annual-pie-sale or contact FCEF executive director Debbie Hiscott at fallschurch.ef@gmail.com.

