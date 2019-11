(Photo: Courtesy Stan Fendley)

IT WAS STANDING-ROOM ONLY at One More Page bookstore last week as former Obama advisor Melissa Rogers (right) discussed her book, “Faith in American Public Life,” in an interview with Michael Dimock. Rogers served as special assistant to President Obama and director of the office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships. Dimock is President of the Pew Research Center.

