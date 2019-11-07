UPDATE: Missing 15-Year-Old Girl Found Safe

UPDATE: Elizabeth Pelzer, the 15-year-old missing from Harris Teeter earlier Thursday, has been located and is safe, according to an updated alert from the City of Falls Church.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teen who was last seen at Harris Teeter in the City of Falls Church.

City of Falls Church Police say 15-year-old Elizabeth Pelzer was last seen around 6:45 p.m. Thursday at the grocery store on W. Broad St. and seems to have run away from her residence after an argument with an adult.

Pelzer has a black and Asian background and was wearing black pants, sneakers, a gray sweatshirt with a white hood, and her glasses at the time of her disappearance. She is 5’2″ and about 115 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police believe Ms. Pelzer ran away after having an argument with an adult at her residence. She attends school in Alexandria.

No additional information is available at this time. Any updates will be made via news release and on the City’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Anyone with information should call the City of Falls Church Police at 703-241-5050.

