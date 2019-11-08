Appreciation Dinner Held for Veterans in Sleepy Hollow

An appreciation dinner for veterans will take place at Sleepy Hollow United Methodist Church (3435 Sleepy Hollow Rd., Falls Church) on Nov. 10 from 5 – 7 p.m. to celebrate and remember veterans’ service.

Interested attendees are encouraged to bring their family and fellow veterans so the group can break bread and listen to veterans tell stories while thanking them for their heroism. Where, when and how long a given veteran served does not matter.

The meal is free but registration is required. To register, visit pwr2chg.net/veterans-appreciation-dinner and click on the yellow “Registration” button at the bottom, which will take viewers to the Eventbrite page. Registration is also available by visiting the Warriors Heart USA Facebook page, and then clicking on the “Events” tab and the “Veterans Appreciation Dinner” will be top-listed event.

Just click on the registration button, it will take you to the Eventbrite (click on the button below) or go to Warriors Heart USA (FaceBook page/Events) and register.

