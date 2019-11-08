Business News & Notes: Investor Business Seminar, Young Professionals Night Plus ‘Barre & Brunch’

Falls Church Business News & Notes: November 7 – 13, 2019

Seminar on Investor Business Set for Saturday

Falls Church-based DC First Properties is offering a seminar on the “Real Flip Formula” on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel in Arlington.

The all-day event will review the Real Flip Formula, a system developed in 2014 that has been tested and proven to dramatically grow investor business.

For more information, including fees and registration, visit www.realflipformula.com.

Pure Barre, F.C. Distillers Team Up for ‘Barre & Brunch’

Pure Barre Falls Church and Falls Church Distillers are hosting “Barre and Brunch” on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The event will include a Pure Barre class from 10:30 – 11:30 followed by meat and vegetarian brunch options and a choice of bloody mary or mimosa.

Falls Church Distillers is located at 442 S. Washington Street, Suite A, in Falls Church.

F.C. Cable Access Corporation Annual Meeting Next Wednesday

The annual meeting of the Falls Church Cable Access Corporation will take place Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 6:30 – 9 p.m. The corporation is a nonprofit member organization with a mission to promote public access programming in Falls Church.

The station is operated by agreement between public access producers, local educational institutions, and the local government. The annual meeting will include 2020 goals and the election of officers. The meeting will take place at the FCCTV Studios located at 7124 Leesburg Pike.

For more information, visit www.FallsChurchCableAccess.org.

Tea With Mrs. B Hosting Young Professional Night

Tea with Mrs. B is hosting a young professional networking night on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. The event will include networking, networking tips, idea sharing, drinks, and desserts in Tea with Mrs. B’s Tea Room. Tickets are $10 per person.

Located at 136 W. Jefferson in Falls Church, Tea with Mrs. B offers etiquette lessons for children and adults, tea parties, and children’s camps. For more information or to register, visit www.TeawithMrsB.com.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Sally Cole, Executive Director of Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at sally@fallschurchchamber.org.

