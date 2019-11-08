Cub & Boy Scouts Return For Food Donations

On Saturday Nov. 9, Falls Church-area Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts will again walk through neighborhoods to collect any donated food that residents set outside their front doors before 9 a.m. that day as part of the annual Scouting for Food drive to benefit local food pantries. Scouts originally distributed flyers in the neighborhoods on Nov. 2 to notify residents that they would be coming back to collect food donations a week later. Since scouts will not enter buildings to collect donations, residents of apartments and condominium buildings are advised to deliver food donations to the parking lot of Falls Church Presbyterian Church (225 E. Broad St., Falls Church) between 9 – 10 a.m. on Nov. 9.

