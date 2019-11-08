DMV 2 Go Bus Cancelled Friday, DMV Connect Coming Later This Month

The full-service DMV 2 Go bus originally scheduled to be in front of City Hall today, Friday, Nov. 8 has been cancelled due to mechanical issues with the vehicle, the City of Falls Church announced Thursday. The DMV Connect service will still be at City Hall later this month.

The limited DMV Connect service conducts all DMV transactions listed above, except vital records and testing. DMV Connect will be in the Laurel Room of City Hall Tuesday-Thursday, Nov. 12-15, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Customers should be prepared with the required documents to complete transactions. The Laurel Room is located in the Lower Center, East Wing section of newly renovated City Hall.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments