F.C. Joins Nats Parade in D.C.

ADD SOME MORE HARDWARE TO THE TROPHY CASE for Washington, D.C. sports teams. The Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros 7-2 on Oct. 30 to clinch the franchise’s first World Series title and the city’s third sports championship in 17 months following the Washington Capitals’ Stanley Cup win in June 2018 and the Washington Mystics winning its first WNBA title in early October.

(Photo: Courtesy Kelli Edwards/Falls Church Kiwanis Little Little League)

THE NEWS-PRESS’ OWN advertising manager Nick Gatz was the man on the scene for the shot of relief pitcher Sean Doolittle (top photo) hitching a ride on the bullpen cart with his lightsaber, while the Falls Church Kiwanis Little League (bottom photo) had the honor of marching in World Series parade with the newly minted champs.

