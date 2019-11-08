F.C. Veterans Day Ceremony Monday

(Photo: Anderson Krisko)

A special Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at the Falls Church City Veterans Memorial in front of the Community Center, 223 Little Falls St., this Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

The public is invited to join other members of the community for special remarks and remembrances, a tribute for those missing in action, a wreath presentation and prayer for departed veterans, and performances by the Falls Church City Concert Band. The keynote speaker will be Beverly Donner, a former Commander with the Public Health Service assigned to the surgical team in Dananz, Vietnam where she treated civilian casualties.

Presided over by Master of Ceremonies Harry Shovlin, the ceremony includes representation from the Greater Falls Church Veterans Council including American Legion Post 130, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Martin-Leppert-Sipes Post 9274, Catholic War Veterans Paul and Jacques Martin Post 1652, Falls Church Daughters of the American Revolution, Northern Virginia WWII Veterans, the Veterans Memorial Committee, and dedicated volunteers under the coordination of the City of Falls Church Recreation and Park Department.

In addition, some City government offices and services will be closed or on limited hours. Mary Riley Styles Public Library and the Senior Center will be closed and the Community Center will be open from 8:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

