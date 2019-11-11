Culmore Clinic Hosts Annual Open House

Culmore Clinic is hosting its annual open house on Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 8 – 10 a.m at First Christian Church (6165 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church).

Interested attendees can enjoy coffee and breakfast treats and talk to the people behind Culmore Clinic while touring the clinic’s new space, learning about its approach to healthcare and seeing where its donations go. There will also be a major announcement at the open house.

The schedule for the open house is as follows — 8 a.m.: Interfaith Welcome & Clinic Update and 9 a.m.: Clinic tours.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments