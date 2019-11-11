Hanukkah, Young Adult Authors Visit One More Page

One More Page Books (2200 N. Westmoreland St., Arlington) has two events on Tuesday and Wednesday for interested attendees.

The book store will host authors Mindy Klasky, Lori Ann Bailey, Lavinia Klein and Lynne Silver for the launch of “Eight Kisses: Eight All-New Tales of Hanukkah Romance,” edited by USA Today bestselling fantasy novelist Mindy Klasky and award-winning romance novelist Lori Ann Bailey on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. Hanukkah is the Festival of Lights, the celebration of an ancient miracle with candles, fried foods and family gatherings. From Regency Scotland to contemporary New York City, from short stories to novellas, “Eight Kisses” spreads a feast of love with stories by eight authors.

One More Page also welcomes back Young Adult (YA) authors Julie Eshbaugh (“Crown of Oblivion”) and Pintip Dunn (“Star-Crossed”) for a themed Survival and Sacrifice YA author panel and signing on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. Eshbaugh’s new novel, “Crown of Oblivion,” is a fast-paced story full of action, magic and romance in a fantasy mash-up of “The Road” meets “The Amazing Race,” in which one girl chooses to risk her life in a cutthroat competition in order to win her freedom. Dunn’s latest, “Star-Crossed,” has been called “a delicious tale full of depth and complexity with a bold heroine filled with love, loyalty, and courage” (Brenda Drake, New York Times bestselling author of the Library Jumpers series).

