Additional Fairfax Schools Recognized by Superintendent

Fairfax County Public School Superintendent’s Excellence in Equity Awards published in last week’s edition of the News-Press, the following local schools have met or exceeded state benchmarks for each reporting group (English, math, science) and all student subgroups (Asian, Black, Hispanic, White, students with disabilities, economically disadvantaged and English learners):

Bailey’s Upper Elementary School; Belvedere Elementary School; Falls Church High School; Glen Forest Elementary School; Graham Road Elementary School; Haycock Elementary School; Kent Gardens Elementary School; Longfellow Middle School; Mason Crest Elementary School; McLean High School; Pine Spring Elementary School; Shrevewood Elementary School; Sleepy Hollow Elementary School; Spring Hill Elementary School; Stenwood Elementary School; Westbriar Elementary School; Westgate Elementary School; Westlawn Elementary School and Woodburn Elementary School.

