Crime Report: Delivery Driver Assaults, Strangles F.C. Resident

A delivery driver strangled and assaulted a resident of a Falls Church apartment building after getting into a fight with the suspect last week, police reported to the News-Press.

According to a City of Falls Church Police spokesperson, the driver, a 22-year-old man from Washington, D.C., is suspected of assaulting the victim at an apartment building on Roosevelt Blvd. last Friday afternoon before leaving the scene. After police were called and took a report, they located and arrested the suspected assailant after a traffic stop just up the street. During the arrest, police also found a large bag of marijuana in the suspect’s possession.

The suspect was charged with strangulation and assault and possession of marijuana.

Police report the victim declined transportation to the hospital following the incident.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: November 4 – 10, 2019

Larceny from Building, 400 blk Hampton Ct, between Oct 30 and Nov 4, unknown suspects(s) took items of Value.

Driving Under the Influence, 900 blk Lincoln Ave, Nov 4, 3:22 AM following an accident investigation, a male, 23, of Arlington, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Possession of Drugs/Narcotics.

Drug/Narcotic violation, 1200 blk N Roosevelt St, Nov 8, 2:41 PM, Following a traffic stop a male, 22, of Washington, DC, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Strangulation/Assault, 600 blk Roosevelt Blvd, Nov 8, 3:56 PM, a male, 22, of Washington, DC, was arrested for strangulation and assault.

Larceny from Building, 300 blk W Broad St, Nov 8, between 12:45 PM and 1:30 PM, unknown subject(s) took items of Value.

Driving Under the Influence, 900 blk Hillwood Ave, Nov 9, 11:40 PM following a request for service, a male, 24, of Temple Hills, MD, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Bicycle Theft, 500 blk Little Falls St, Nov 10, 12:30 PM, unknown suspect(s) took an unattended bicycle.

