Justice, O’Connell High Host School Plays Next Weekend

Two plays are coming to local high school theatres this weekend.

“Anything Goes” is a musical comedy set aboard the S.S. American on its voyage from New York to London and will be playing at Justice High School (3301 Peace Valley Ln., Falls Church). The play is set in the 1930s and this comedy takes audiences on a journey full of intrigue, laughter and romance. The production features songs such as “It’s De-Lovely,” “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “You’re the Top,” and its title track, “Anything Goes.” This Cole Porter musical contains some adult themes and is recommended for adults of all ages and for children twelve and older.

Showtimes are Nov. 14 – 16 at 7 p.m., with the Nov. 16 show date also performing a 2 p.m. matinee. Tickets are $15 general admission and $10 for students and seniors. Online ticketing is available at etix.com/ticket/v/15606 (no service charge), and tickets are available at the door for cash, check and credit card. For further information, visit wolfpacktheatre.org.

Bishop O’Connell High School (6600 Little Falls Rd., Arlington) Players will also present “Guys and Dolls.” This classic Broadway production is family friendly and rated PG.

Showtimes are Nov. 15 & 16 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. Pre-sale prices are $10 for students and seniors and $15 for adults. At the door prices are $15 for students and seniors and $20 for adults. For more information on this production or O’Connell’s theatre department, visit. bishopoconnell.org/the-arts/oconnell-players.

