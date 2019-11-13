Rep. Beyer Announces Impeachment Town Hall

U.S. Representative Don Beyer (D-VA) announced that he will hold a town hall on the impeachment investigation on Nov. 21 in the auditorium of Alexandria’s T.C. Williams High School (3330 King St., Alexandria).

Beyer will be joined by a panel of legal and national security experts, who will be announced in the days to come as they are confirmed and will answer questions from constituents.

“This investigation is one of the most significant events of my lifetime, and at this critical moment it’s so important to communicate with the people I represent,” said Rep. Beyer. “My constituents have been extremely vocal about the process leading to a potential impeachment, and I want to make sure I do everything I can to make their voices heard in this process, answer their questions and tell them what I am hearing and thinking. I hope this town hall will be helpful for everyone who attends, whatever their views or political affiliation may be.”

The event is free and open to the public. Registration and details are available at eventbrite.com/e/rep-don-beyers-town-hall-on-the-impeachment-investigation-tickets-80148828303.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments