F.C.’s West End Project Wows Regional Developers

THE LARGE ROOM for the NAIOP event will filled to capacity, including with a table filled with Falls Church representatives of the City Council and EDA. (Photo: News-Press)

A heavily-attended meeting of the D.C. area chapter of NAIOP, the area’s prominent commercial real estate development association, heard a comprehensive presentation on the City of Falls Church’s 10.3 acre West End Development plan from City officials and the developers this morning.

The meeting was held at the Fairview Park Marriott in greater Falls Church with the large hall filled to near capacity. F.C. City Manager Wyatt Shields and Economic Development chief James Snyder led the panel discussion that included representatives from EYA, Hoffman and Regency Centers that have teamed up to do the project, and are in the later phases of crafting the site plan for the project that is due in January.

Evan Goldman, chief spokesman for EYA, also spoke of the longer-term plans to potentially integrate the project with adjacent Virginia Tech and WMATA properties for a seamless 40 acre development running from Route 7 to the West Falls Church Metro station. The center of that plan would be an extension of a commons area in the middle of the West End project through to the Metro station, a half-mile promenade that could become a major regional focal point.

The presentation was a preview of the site plan submission and marked the fourth one made by the developers in the last 36 hours, including one to the Falls Church School Board, one to a joint meeting of the Falls Church City Council, Planning Commission and Economic Development Authority, and one last night given as a public forum for the Falls Church community.

