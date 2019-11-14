Nominations for End-of-Year Awards Now Open

Falls Church City Public Schools’ award nominating season has arrived and offers the community a chance to recognize outstanding FCCPS employees by submitting a nomination for one of our awards: Falls Church Education Foundation Teacher of the Year; Professional Specialist of the Year and Support Staff Employee of the Year.

Nomination forms will be available online at fccps.org. The deadline for submitting nominations is Friday, Jan. 3.

All nominees will be surprised in January. The winners will be announced in April.

