Business News & Notes: Chamber Fetes the Biz Community, Dogfish Head Raises $6K for Breast Cancer Awareness & a Trunk Show

Falls Church Business News & Notes: November 14 – 20, 2019

Dine-Out at Pancake House to Benefit Recovery Program Solutions

The Original Pancake House is hosting a dine-out day to benefit Recovery Program Solutions of Virginia on Nov. 14 during which 15 percent of the total day’s sales at the Falls Church store will be donated to RPSV to support adults with mental health, substance abuse, and homelessness issues.

The Original Pancake House is open from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily and is located at 7395 Lee Highway in Falls Church. For more information visit www.recoveryprograms.us or www.ophrestaurants.com.

F.C. Business Community Feted at Chamber Celebration Friday

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce will honor two businesses and three individuals at its Bright Lights in the Little City community celebration on Friday, Nov. 15 at The State Theatre.

Karma Yoga and Wellness will receive the Chamber’s New Business of the Year Award while Body Dynamics, Inc. will be recognized with the Business of the Year Award. Becky Witsman, economic development chief for the City of Falls Church, will receive the Chamber Appreciation Award and Sharon Schoeller and Edward Saltzburg, long time volunteers for the Falls Church City Public Schools and the Economic Development Authority, respectively, will be honored with the prestigious Pillars of the Community Award.

Residents and members of the community are encouraged to attend this salute to the business community and its contributions to the local economy. The event will include hors d’oeuvres, desserts, live music, and a silent auction.

For more information about the event and ticket availability, visit www.FallsChurchChamber.org.

Guatemalan Trunk Show at Bedazzled This Weekend

Beadazzled will host a Guatemalan trunk show this weekend. Diamanti Designs will bring a collection of beaded jewelry, ornaments, keychains and more as well as traditional and contemporary textile crafts including colorful pouches and leather handbags embellished with vintage handwoven textiles, all at direct-importer prices.

The trunk show, which will include brief illustrated talks regarding the cultural and geographical context of the Mayan creations, will be held Saturday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, Nov 17 from noon – 6 p.m.

Diamanti Designs adheres to Fair Trade practices and has been helping support this beautiful Mayan community and its artists for years. Beadazzled is located at 444 W. Broad Street in Falls Church. For more information, visit www.beadazzled.com.

Dogfish Head Alehouse Raises $6K+ for Breast Cancer Awareness

Dogfish Head Alehouse restaurants hosted events, conducted auctions, and sold t-shirts to raise funds for three breast cancer awareness organizations in October. The efforts raised $6,164 Life with Cancer, BREM and the Side Out Foundation. Known for its namesake beer, restaurant specialties include wood-fired “off-centered” burgers, pizzas and seafood, as well as fresh salads and sandwiches.

Dogfish Head Alehouses are located in Gaithersburg, Fairfax, and at 6220 Leesburg Pike in Falls Church. For more information, www.dogfishalehouse.com.

F.C. Chamber to Hold Nonprofit Forum at Luncheon Next Thursday

A nonprofit forum luncheon will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn Falls Church on Thursday, Nov. 21 from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. More than a dozen local nonprofit organizations working in the fields of human services, education, history, live theater and music and the visual arts will have information regarding volunteer and fundraising opportunities available.

The event, co-sponsored by the Hilton Garden Inn Falls Church, is part of the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce’s monthly networking luncheon series but members of the community are welcome. Details and ticket information is available at www.FallsChurchChamber.org.

