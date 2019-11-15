LGBTQ Supporters Lend Their Voice to Anti-Discrimination Policies

(Photo: News-Press)

TESTIFYING IN SUPPORT of an ordinance to expand the reach of anti-discrimination policies by the Falls Church City Council at its Tuesday night meeting were Erik Fessler, secretary of the Falls Church Young Democrats (left) and Patrick Cochran, chair of the LGBTQ Caucus of the Virginia Young Democrats (center) and supporter Chris Murden (right). The change, defining “sex” in an existing anti-discrimination ordinance to include sexual orientation, gender identity and transgender status, was preliminarily approved 7-0 with a final OK coming Dec. 9.

