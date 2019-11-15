McLean High School Yearbook & Newspaper Recognized

Student journalists from nine different publication staffs at six different Fairfax County public schools have been named Crown Award finalists by the Columbia Scholastic Press Association (CSPA) for work produced during the 2018-19 academic year. All nine of the nominated publications will receive either a Silver or Gold Crown Award at an award ceremony at Columbia University on March 20, 2020.

Crown Award finalists from local FCPS schools are:

Yearbook category: Caledonia, McLean High School — Meghan Percival, adviser.

Hybrid News category: The Highlander, McLean High School — Lindsay Benedict, adviser.

