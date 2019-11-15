Musical Ensemble Comes to McLean’s Alden Theatre

The Alden, a division of the McLean Community Center (1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean), presents Parent’s Choice Award Winners, LARD Dog and the Band of Shy for one performance only at 4 p.m. on Nov. 16. Tickets are $15 for the general public and $10 for MCC district residents.

Life’s A Real Dream (LARD) Dog is an all-ages musical extravaganza that promotes positive messages of creativity, acceptance and frivolity — with massive amounts of absurdism thrown in. LARD Dog and his six-piece band invite audience members to their unique audiovisual universe, complete with catchy songs, multimedia graphics and interactive props. Their song “I Like” has been number one on the Sirius XM Kid Place Live 13 Under 13 Countdown. Actor Mark Ruffalo called the show, “The best of Woody Woodpecker, the B-52’s, Ren & Stimpy meets cool 50’s pop music.”

For more information visit aldentheatre.org or call 703-790-0123, TTY: 711. For ADA accommodations, contact patron services manager Evelyn Hill at evelyn.hill@fairfaxcounty.gov or call 571-296-8385.

