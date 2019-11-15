Around F.C.

Saxophone Quartet Performs At St. Patrick’s on Sunday

by FCNP.com

The Washington Saxophone Quartet tailors and arranges music for the saxophone in pieces that were originally written for organ, string quartet or entire orchestras, to name a few, at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church (3241 Brush Dr., Falls Church) on Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. Interested attendees can also listen to witty commentary provided by Rich Kleinfeldt, founder of WSQ and a host on WETA radio.

This program features pieces by English composers, two of which tell stories about the cities of Birmingham and London. Another is a Hoedown from a British perspective (coupled with the Copland Hoedown). The quartet will open the concert with Bach; the group’s favorite composer.

Admission to the concert is free, but a $20 donation is suggested. A wine and cheese reception follows the concert.

For more information, visit odeonchambermusicseries.org or e-mail at marikohiller@gmail.com.

