Washington Sinfonietta to Perform at Chamber Gala

Four members of the Washington Sinfonietta will perform as a string quartet at the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce’s annual gala, Friday, November 15, from 7 – 10:30 p.m. at The State Theatre (220 N. Washington St., Falls Church).

The gala, “Bright Lights in the Little City,” will celebrate local businesses in Falls Church that contribute to the success of local schools, nonprofit organizations and the Falls Church community as a whole.

Other highlights of the gala include an awards ceremony, a silent auction, and a live performance by local band The Grandsons.

Steve Higley, president of the Washington Sinfonietta, noted “We greatly appreciate the Arlington Community Federal Credit Union for sponsoring our quartet’s performance.” He added, “The Sinfonietta’s string quartet is excited to perform as the opening entertainment for the evening.”

Tickets for the gala are $85 and can be purchased at bit.ly/32J0tf6.

Founded in May 2006, the Washington Sinfonietta provides quality symphonic and chamber music performances throughout the Greater Washington, D.C. area as well as community outreach activities.

The Sinfonietta regularly performs at The Falls Church Episcopal.

For more information and additional concert dates, visit washingtonsinfonietta.org.

