Around F.C.

F.C. Band Boosters Host Fundraiser at Pizzeria Orso

by FCNP.com

Interested attendees can celebrate the arts and support young musicians at Pizzeria Orso (400 S. Maple Ave., Falls Church) from 5 – 9 p.m. on Nov. 19.

For all customers opting to benefit Falls Church City Public Schools’ band students, Pizzeria Orso will donate 15 percent of dine-in and take out sales to Falls Church City Band Boosters.

The award-winning, family-friendly city restaurant features authentic Neapolitan volcanic brick oven fired pizza, salads, sandwiches and pasta.

The event is co-hosted by FCCBB, which runs the non-profit music lesson program, provides music scholarships, as well as funds music clinics and experiences for FCCPS students.

For more information contact: Ari Autor at fccps.bandboosters@gmail.com or visit bandboostersfcc.org.

Comments

comments