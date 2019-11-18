F.C. Band Boosters Host Fundraiser at Pizzeria Orso

Interested attendees can celebrate the arts and support young musicians at Pizzeria Orso (400 S. Maple Ave., Falls Church) from 5 – 9 p.m. on Nov. 19.

For all customers opting to benefit Falls Church City Public Schools’ band students, Pizzeria Orso will donate 15 percent of dine-in and take out sales to Falls Church City Band Boosters.

The award-winning, family-friendly city restaurant features authentic Neapolitan volcanic brick oven fired pizza, salads, sandwiches and pasta.

The event is co-hosted by FCCBB, which runs the non-profit music lesson program, provides music scholarships, as well as funds music clinics and experiences for FCCPS students.

For more information contact: Ari Autor at fccps.bandboosters@gmail.com or visit bandboostersfcc.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments