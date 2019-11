(Photo: Courtesy Gail Bruce Hyatt)

FORMER FALLS CHURCH City Planner Loren Bruce visited his many friends at the F.C. City Hall and also stopped by the News-Press office Tuesday looking fit as a fiddle following his successful liver transplant surgery this summer. Bruce received the transplant from an accident victim though Falls Church Police Department’s Officer James Brooks had secretly volunteered to be a donor if needed. Bruce is now retired and lives in Reston.

