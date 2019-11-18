Tarter Drops by GIVE Day Bake Sale

(Photo: Courtesy Liz Weatherly)

THOMAS JEFFERSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL GIVE Day ambassadors held a bake sale and hot chocolate stand at the Farmer’s Market in October and enjoyed a visit and the support of Mayor David Tarter. GIVE Days (Get Involved, Value Everyone) are opportunities for students to donate their time and talents in the community. TJ fifth grade ambassadors are raising money to support Food for Others and other community organizations. The elementary schools’ GIVE Day is January 20, 2020 and Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School’s GIVE Day is Dec. 2.

