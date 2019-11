Opting for a more casual take on its annual formal was the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce gala with its theme, “Bright Lights in the Little City.” The chamber swapped surf n’ turf for some classic finger foods and helped provide a laid back atmosphere at The State Theatre, where local and state politicians mingled with an array of the City’s business owners while gala goers participated in a silent auction. Check out some of the sights from the night in the photo gallery below.

