Poet Does Speaking Event At Local Book Shop

Poet Kathleen O’Toole will be exploring her new collection, “This Far,” which offers a rich harvest taken from one season in the poet’s creative life on Nov. 20 at One More Page Books (2200 N. Westmoreland St., Arlington) at 7 p.m. Like movements in a musical composition, these poems share leitmotifs — grief and the desire to honor those “saints” who have passed on; the sacramental power of nature and how works of art illuminate and console as they do. O’Toole is a Benedictine oblate of Emmanuel Monastery, and the current Poet Laureate of Takoma Park, Maryland.

