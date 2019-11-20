“A Chorus Line” Debuts at Mason High

(Photo: Courtesy Shawn Northrip)

GEORGE MASON HIGH SCHOOL’S theatre department will be performing “A Chorus Line — High School Edition” for its annual fall play next weekend. The story is centered around Broadway chorus members and their stories, which are unveiled over the course of auditions for a new show. As Mason’s theatre arts teacher Shawn Northrip told the News-Press, “It highlights the lives of those who usually just fill in the backgrounds of our favorite musicals, telling the childhood tragedies and triumphs that inspired them to pursue lives as dancers.” Performances are Nov. 21 – 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students, $10 for general admission. Tickets are available at the door.

