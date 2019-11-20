Bailey’s Elementary Awarded For Excellence in Web Design

Fairfax County Public Schools has recognized ten school websites for excellence in web design and use of web-based tools in the 2019 Best of the Web Awards. Winners were recognized at this year’s Web Curators conference.

Bailey’s Elementary School won “Best Use of Photography.” The website’s curator is Sara Quesenbery. The school’s principal is Julie Easa.

Bailey’s website features a number of photo galleries that tell the story of what’s happening in the classroom through photos. Partners in Print, teachers’ professional development and accomplishments, student artwork and project-based learning projects, and arts-related projects are depicted in photo form.

