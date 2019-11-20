Crime Report: More Unlicensed Massages at F.C. Business

A man arrested in April for allowing an unlicensed massage in connection with a sexual assault at a Falls Church massage business was cited again for allowing an unlicensed massage at the same business, according to the latest City crime report released this week.

The 55-year-old suspect, Zao Wen Xie of Falls Church, was issued a summons for allowing a massage without a therapists permit at Rainbow Massage at 800 W. Broad St. in Falls Church in the most recent incident last Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Xie was arrested and cited for the same violation earlier this year along with a woman who was arrested for sexual battery and massage permit violations after a victim reported inappropriate touching during a massage at the Rainbow Massage Center on Apr. 19.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: November 11 – 17, 2019

Larceny from Building, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd, between Oct 18 and Oct 23, unknown suspect(s) took unattended items of value.

Stolen Auto, 300 blk E Annandale Rd, Nov 10, between 6 AM and 7 AM, unknown suspect(s) took seven (7) vehicle from a lot.

Smoking violation, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd, Nov 13, 1258 AM, a male, 62, of Annandale, VA, was issued a summons for smoking in a non-smoking establishment.

Smoking violation, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd, Nov 13, 1258 AM, a male, 41, of Falls Church, VA, was issued a summons for smoking in a non-smoking establishment.

Massage Permit Violation, 800 blk W Broad St, Nov 13, 2:06 PM, Zao Wen Xie, 56, of Falls Church, VA, was issues a summons for allowing a massage without a therapists permit.

Driving Under the Influence, 900 blk W Broad St, Nov 14, 1:50 AM following a traffic stop, a male, of City of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Drug/Narcotic violation, 400 blk great Falls St, Nov 14, 11:46 AM, Following a traffic stop, a male, 35, of Arlington, VA, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Driving Under the Influence, 7100 blk Leesburg Pike, Nov 15, 2:13 AM following a traffic stop, a male, 32, of Arlington, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Trespass, 300 blk W Broad St, Nov 15, 10:16 AM, a male, 36, of City of Falls Church, VA, was issued a summons for trespassing after being forbidden.

Larceney – Shoplifting, 1100 blk W Broad St, Nov 17, 1:00 PM and again at approximately 2:28 PM, unknown suspect(s) took items of value from a business without paying.

