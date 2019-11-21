Employee Assaulted During Robbery at For Eyes in F.C.

Three men robbed an eyeglasses store and assaulted an employee Thursday morning in Falls Church, police reported this evening.

City of Falls Church police say the three male suspected entered For Eye Optical at 444 W. Broad St. at 11:25 a.m. today, Nov. 21, and immediately started collecting eye glass frames. An employee was assaulted during the incident and afterwards, the suspects ran across W. Broad St. and fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Police describe the suspects as three black males, all over 6′ tall, wearing dark sunglasses, two wearing black hoodies and one wearing a bright orange jacket. The vehicle is an early 2000’s blue/green sedan that is missing a passenger hubcap.

This is the second time this year the Falls Church For Eyes has been robbed. In August, three men stole multiple items from the eyeglass store before fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Falls Church Police at 703-248-5053

There are no surveillance photos or video available at this time.

