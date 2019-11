Earlier this month, David Morales, Thomas Jefferson Elementary School’s longtime head of custodial services, officially retired. After 26 years of making the floors shine, setting up and restacking chairs for evening events, cleaning the cafeteria and much more, Morales is taking his smile and sense of humor on to new adventures. Falls Church City Public Schools wishes him all the best in his next phase of life.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments