This Week in Sports: Cross Country at States

(Photo: Courtesy Vina Nguyen)

GEORGE MASON HIGH SCHOOL’S cross country team didn’t miss a beat in its first year competing against Class 3 competition, as both boys and girls teams qualified for the state meet held last weekend. The girls team placed fourth with 111 points and improved by four places from last year. It was their lowest point total since 2016 and marks the 16th year out of 17 finishing in the top 4. The boys finished ninth with 209 points and had the third best 1-5 split in the race.

(Photo: Courtesy Vina Nguyen)

LAUREN MELLON placed 20th and was recorded as the seventh fastest Mustang of all time. She was joined by Jo Sevier (25th), Maddie Mamajek (31st), Victoria Lecce (37th — bottom picture), Alexis Niemi (46th), Caroline Toyryla (53rd)and Hedda Jagerskog (56th). The boys were led by the third fastest Mustang all time, Colson Board, who finished 31st. He was followed by Victor Gedeck (55th), Jack Brown (61st), David Meade (64th), Nick Sharrer (74th), Troup Jacobson (80th) and Ben Toyryla (93rd)

