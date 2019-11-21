Vietnam Vets Meeting Happening Tonight

Tonight’s Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 227 membership meeting at the Glory Days Grill in Barcroft Plaza (6341 Columbia Pike, Falls Church) features Dr. Edward J. Marolda, who will discuss his book, “Combat at Close Quarters: An Illustrated History of the U.S. Navy in the Vietnam War.” The book covers all aspects of the war from the bombing of North Vietnam to the riverine operations in the delta. His research documents the depth and essential role of the Navy in the war.

Marolda served as the Acting Director of Naval History and Senior Historian of the Navy and taught courses on the Cold War in the Far East and the Vietnam War at Georgetown University. Interested members are encouraged to come early for a meal and meet fellow members. Meeting starts at 7:30 p.m.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments