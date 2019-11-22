Business News & Notes: New Wellness Biz Opens, Charcuterie & Collage, Plus Living Local

Columbia Baptist 8th Annual Run, Walk Set for Saturday

Columbia Baptist Church is hosting its eighth annual Feed the Hungry Spend Yourself 5KRun/3K Walk on Saturday, Nov. 23, 8 – 11 a.m. The USA Track & Field certified course with professional timing will follow the W&OD Trail.

Registration fees cover the cost to hold the event, but all donations made from the race benefit Columbia’s Spend Yourself ministries in Falls Church, Haiti and India. Columbia Baptist Church is located at 103 W. Columbia Street in Falls Church.

More details are available at www.columbiabaptist.org/5k.

Functional Fitness Hosting Open House

Falls Church-based Functional Fitness VA is hosting an open house on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Founded by Kavon Atabaki, the event will celebrate the addition of two new partners and trainers, Joshua Davis and Doug Nepodal.

Refreshments will be offered along with presentations on topics such as blood flow restriction and building strength, and demonstrations including kettlebell work. Functional Fitness is located at 350 S. Washington Street, second floor.

For more information, visit www.FunctionalFitnessVA.com.

Weight Loss & Wellness Business Opens on W. Broad

Profile by Sanford, which has opened at 1140 W. Broad Street in Falls Church, is hosting a ribbon cutting on Saturday, Nov. 23 at noon.

Backed by Sanford Health, an international integrated healthcare system that provides care for hundreds of communities across multiple continents, Profile by Sanford is a results oriented personalized weight loss and wellness program with 181 franchises across the country.

For more information, visit by the new location in person or go to www.profileplan.com online.

Collage, Wine & Charcuterie at Famille This Saturday

Famille Café is hosting an afternoon of collage and charcuterie on Saturday, Nov. 23 from noon – 4 p.m. Attendees will be able to try out their new charcuterie board, wine pairings, and collage. Famille is located at 700 A W. Broad Street in Falls Church.

C2 Education Offering Free SAT/ACT Diagnostic Testing

C2 Education of Falls Church is offering free SAT/ACT diagnostic testing on Saturday, Nov. 23. Time slots are available from 9 a.m. – noon, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., and 1 – 4 p.m. but space is limited and reservations are required. C2 Education is a personalized education service focused on customized tutoring, test prep, and college admissions counseling services.

For more information, go to www.c2educate.com/locations/falls-church-va. To reserve a time, call 571-488-9331. C2 Education is located at 1075 W. Broad Street.

Chamber Encourages Falls Church to ‘Live Local’

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce is conducting its second annual Live Local Falls Church campaign to generate support of the local business community and educate residents about the importance of local spending.

Participants are asked to patronize local restaurants, shops, doctors, lawyers, fitness facilitates, and service providers, take a selfie or other photograph while there, post it to social media, type #LiveLocalFC, and tag the business.

Each use of the hashtag when used at a business is eligible for weekly random drawings for gift certificates to local businesses. Participation is free and open to anyone who posts, or wants to post, to social media.

For more information, visit www.FallsChurchChamber.org.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Sally Cole, Executive Director of Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at sally@fallschurchchamber.org.

