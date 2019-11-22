Around F.C.

Columbia Baptist’s Fun Run Fires the Gun this Saturday

by FCNP.com

Interested residents can join Columbia Baptist Church (103 W. Columbia St., Falls Church) on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 8 a.m. for its 8th Annual Spend Yourself 5K Run/3K Walk through Falls Church City on the Washington & Old Dominion Railroad Regional Park Trail. The out-and-back, U.S. Track and Field certified course follows a flat portion of the W&OD Trail through the City of Falls Church.

The 5K race is professionally timed with volunteers guiding participants through a few streets to and from the trail. The 3K turnaround point is located at the halfway point on the trail. There will be supporters along the entire route. As a community race focused on feeding the hungry, organizers encourage families, groups and clubs to complete this event together. The race is stroller and pet-friendly.

Register online by the end of the day today. After Nov. 21, interested participants may register in-person, Friday evening, at Road Runner Sports in Falls Church (1120 W. Broad St., Falls Church) from 4:30 – 8 p.m. or Saturday morning at Columbia Baptist before the race.

For more information, visit columbiabaptist.org/5k or call 703-534-5700.

