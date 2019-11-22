Columbia Baptist’s Fun Run Fires the Gun this Saturday

Interested residents can join Columbia Baptist Church (103 W. Columbia St., Falls Church) on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 8 a.m. for its 8th Annual Spend Yourself 5K Run/3K Walk through Falls Church City on the Washington & Old Dominion Railroad Regional Park Trail. The out-and-back, U.S. Track and Field certified course follows a flat portion of the W&OD Trail through the City of Falls Church.

The 5K race is professionally timed with volunteers guiding participants through a few streets to and from the trail. The 3K turnaround point is located at the halfway point on the trail. There will be supporters along the entire route. As a community race focused on feeding the hungry, organizers encourage families, groups and clubs to complete this event together. The race is stroller and pet-friendly.

Register online by the end of the day today. After Nov. 21, interested participants may register in-person, Friday evening, at Road Runner Sports in Falls Church (1120 W. Broad St., Falls Church) from 4:30 – 8 p.m. or Saturday morning at Columbia Baptist before the race.

For more information, visit columbiabaptist.org/5k or call 703-534-5700.

