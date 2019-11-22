Festival for Grieving Families Hosted at TJ Elementary

Hope For Grieving Families (HFGF) will host its 6th Annual Hope Family Fun Festival for families with children in the Greater Washington, D.C. area who have suffered the loss of a parent, parental figure or sibling.

The event will be held at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School (601 S. Oak St., Falls Church) on Nov. 24 from 2 – 5 p.m.

Attractions include WASH-FM with onsite DJ and games, moonbounce, games, food, facepainting, scavenger hunt, retro mobile arcade, pet therapy, art therapy, yoga and massage. Hope For Grieving Families offers fun, enriching activities throughout the year for families to enjoy and connect with other families who have also suffered a loss.

“The loss of a family member and the grief that follows is alienating,” says Sammi Hawkins, director of HFGF. “We create a community where the kids and the parents don’t feel alone.”

The event is free. More information about Hope Family Fun festival can be found at hopeforgrievingfamilies.org/hope-family-fun-festival.html and reservations can be made at signupgenius.com/go/8050e4cafaf2baafd0-hope. Visit Hope For Grieving Families at hopeforgrievingfamilies.org

For inquiries contact Sammi Hawkins, director, at sammi@hopeforgrievingfamilies.org.

