Marshall & Justice High Students Make Honors Chorus

Twenty-eight students from 11 Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) high schools have been named to the 2019 Virginia Music Educators Association (VMEA) Senior Honors Choir, All-Virginia Jazz Ensemble, All-Virginia Jazz Band, and All-Virginia Guitar Ensemble. These groups will perform at the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs in free concerts that are open to the public.

The Guitar Ensemble will perform today at 1:45 p.m. The Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Band will perform today at 1 p.m. The Honors Choir will perform on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 1 p.m.

Students from throughout Virginia went through a rigorous audition process to compete for a spot in the jazz band, guitar ensemble, or chorus. Students will rehearse with expert conductors and musicians to prepare for Saturday’s concert.

Local FCPS students selected for the groups in 2019 are: Elise Ebert, Michaela Marin, Rishi Pania and Grace Schmorrow, all for Chorus from Marshall High School, as well as Chorus Alternate Cole Thomas from Marshall. Darien Roby, from Justice High School, was also selected for the Chorus group.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments