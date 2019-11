Thirty-six artists will be featured in “Pieces and Parts,” opening Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Falls Church Arts gallery (700-B W. Broad St., Falls Church). This exhibit will feature 50 artworks ranging from assemblages, 3-D mixed media and collage to small multi-media sculptures.

The show will run through Dec. 29. FCA is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 – 4 p.m. Admission is free.

