Woman Sexually Assaulted & Robbed, Suspect Still At-Large

A woman was sexually assaulted and robbed during an incident earlier this month. Fairfax County police are now turning to the public for help in finding the suspect.

The police responded to a call of a woman who had been attacked around noon on Nov. 12. The incident took place at a hotel located in the 8600 block of Leesburg Pike in Tysons.

According to the police, an investigation revealed that the woman was in her room when she answered a knock at the door and was confronted by a man who may have previously contacted her through a social media app. Police report that the man sexually assaulted the victim and stole her personal property. She was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s, around 6’ tall with brown eyes, short black hair and a short beard.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information about this case is asked to please contact Fairfax County police’s Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE. Download our Mobile tip411 App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers.” Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.

