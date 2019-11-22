Sinfonietta Performs 2nd Concert of Season

The second concert of the Washington Sinfonietta’s 2019-2020 season, “The French Connection,” will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m. at The Falls Church Episcopal (115 E. Fairfax St., Falls Church). Under the baton of Music Director Joel Lazar, the program of French music includes “Suite from Masques et bergamasques” and “Ballade,” both by Gabriel Fauré, and Charles Gounod’s “Symphony No. 1.” Rachel Franklin, piano, is the soloist in the Ballade.

The Sinfonietta once again welcomes Franklin, an audience favorite who has performed, recorded, and lectured extensively, both in the United States and overseas. Franklin was last heard with the Sinfonietta in June 2019, when she performed Shostakovich’s “Piano Concerto No. 2.”

Tickets at the door are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and students. Children under 18 are always admitted at no charge.

