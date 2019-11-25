Bailey’s Shelter Moves to New Location & Other News

The Bailey’s Shelter & Supportive Housing facility is now open and accepting tenants. The new complex offers both a shelter for temporary stays as well as supportive housing for longer durations. (Photo: News-Press)

Bailey’s Crossroads Community Shelter’s long-anticipated move to its new location at 5914 Seminary Rd., Falls Church was completed recently, along with a rebranding as Bailey’s Shelter & Supportive Housing facility. An open house for the new shelter will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 2 – 4 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

The move came just as temperatures dropped and demand increased. The current shelter has already seen more than 30 extra adults a night due to the cold weather.

The shelter is still looking for more volunteers to help with programs for guests during the day as well as activities. Volunteers are being sought for bingo or game nights; anger management and stress reduction; live music or music classes; movie or sporting event watch parties and financial literacy (basic budgeting, help with taxes, how to build credit, etc.).

Guests are also requesting long johns and/or thermal underwear for the winter months. The shelter needs them for men and women, sizes large, X-large and XX-large. This will be a running need all winter. Donors may purchase these new or wish to make a monetary donation so the shelter staff can purchase them. The shelter also needs men’s boxer shorts — larger sizes preferred.

If interested in volunteering or donating requested items, contact Leo Patrician at lpatrician@newhopehousing.org or 703-820-7621 (x218).

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments