FIRST Lego League Tourney Sees Teams Advance to States

(Photo: Courtesy Marvin Hom)

FIRST LEGO LEAGUE held a robotics tournament at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School over the weekend of Nov. 9 & 10, with Boolean Buds and Space Donuts advancing to the Virginia State Championship for Division 1. The Boolean Buds won first in Division 1 for their Innovation Project while the Space Donuts also won first place for Robot Design in Division 1. TeamWhoMustNotBeNamed, pictured above (from left to right) Amiti Ganguly, Megan Carpenter, Colleen Carpenter, and Evan Hom won second place in the Robot Game for Division 2 and Banana Peel Robotics showed huge improvements overall.

