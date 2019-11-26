F.C. Experiences Gala-Palooza Last Weekend

(Photo: Courtesy NOVA Parks)

IT WAS GALAS GALORE for the City of Falls Church over the weekend, with the NOVA Parks 60th Anniversary Gala (left) having appearances (from left to right): Jeff Tarbert (former Mayor, and NOVA Parks Board Member), Marybeth Connelly (Vice Mayor), Phil Duncan (Councilman), David Tarter (Mayor), Paul Baldino (NOVA Parks Board Member), and Letty Hardi (Councilmember). Last Friday, Falls Church Chamber of Commerce’s gala at

(Photo: Courtesy Brenda Schrier)

THE STATE THEATRE honored some citizens and businesses, including (from left to right): Edward Saltzberg and Sharon Schoeller (Pillars of the Community), Becky Witsman (Chamber Appreciation Award), Olivia Jeffers (New Business of the Year Award for Karma Yoga) and Jennifer Gamboa (Business of the Year Award for Body Dynamics, Inc.)

