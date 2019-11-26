Thieves Break Through Wall to Rob Falls Church Jewelry Store

Thieves robbed a Falls Church jewelry store Monday by breaking through the cinder block wall of an adjacent store, police reported today.

City of Falls Church Police responded to a report of smoke and a possible burglary at 10:23 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, at the Falls Plaza East Shopping Center on W. Broad St. There, they say, it appears a suspect or suspects broke into the now-vacant, former space of Apple Federal Credit Union and then broke through a cinder block wall to gain entry into the Yassini Jewelry store. Once inside the jewelry store, a saw was used to open the store safe before the suspect(s) fled the scene.

Police say it is unknown what items were taken at this time.

There are no descriptions of the suspects and no surveillance photos or video are available at this time. Police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact City Police at 703-248-5053.

