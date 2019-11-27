Express Lanes Officially Open on I-395

The 395 Express Lanes are officially open to the public. Drivers need an E-ZPass or E-ZPass Flex to use the Lanes. HOV-3+ carpools are free with an E-ZPass Flex set to HOV ON.

Should drivers end up on the Express Lanes by mistake, they should not stop or back up, but keep going to their final destination.

The redesigned interchange at S. Eads Street now brings quicker access to the Pentagon and Pentagon City, but it may take drivers some time to adjust to the new traffic patterns.

All ramps that lead to the 395 Express Lanes now require an E-ZPass or E-ZPass Flex. This includes the northbound ramps near S. Eads Street.

The 395 Express Lanes pick up where the 95 Express Lanes leave off (around Edsall Road) and run up to the 14th Street Bridge in D.C., giving drivers a continuous trip to the D.C. line.

There are two ramps to exit the northbound 395 Express Lanes to S. Eads Street – one ramp to the Pentagon and another ramp to Pentagon City. If exiting to the Pentagon remember to stay left. New traffic lights will also go into effect.

The new stoplights on S. Eads Street and the Pentagon reservation are now active.

